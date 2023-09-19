Debra A. Dupre, 68, was born on March 18, 1955. She was a longtime resident of Houma and passed away on September 14, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Alton J. Dupre; sons, Johnny P. Wallis (Melissa) and Cody J. Wallis (companion Hollie); daughter, Charlene Wallis LeBlanc (Curtis); sister, Vickie Gautreaux Armstrong (Roy); 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 5 stepchildren; 15 step grandchildren; godchildren, Lee Gautreaux and Jared Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilton Gautreaux Sr. and Olive Falgout Gautreaux; son, Tommy John Wallis; brother, Wilton J. Gautreaux Jr. (Bonnie) and Dale J. Gautreaux (Barbara); stepson, Gabriel “Gabe” LeBlanc; godchild, Anita Gautreaux.

She was a homemaker, who loved gardening and needle point.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for everything they have done.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.