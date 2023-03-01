Debra Ann Valure, 59, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on February 26, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 9am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at The Pentecostals of Houma. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Valure (Brittany); grandchildren, Ryleigh, Eldon, Shila, Asher, and Sebastian; mother, Diana V. Campbell; brothers, Bruce Riggs (Debbie), Bert Riggs (Peggy), and Corey Campbell (Angel); sisters, Peggy Boudwin, Becky Hille, and Patty Jernigan. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Orgeron Jr.; parents, Louis and Virgina Valure; brothers in law, Jerome Boudwin and Kenny Jernigan.

Debra graduated Practical Nursing in 1990. She worked many years as an LPN at Chabert. She enjoyed working with pediatric patients the most and did so for many years. Debra was a dedicated follower of our Lord and Savior. She attended The Pentecostals of Houma and made life long friends who she loved dearly. Debra will be missed by all those whose lives she has touched. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.