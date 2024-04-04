Debra Martin Portier, 66 years of age, a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Debra is survived by her son, Ryan Portier and wife, Tara; her daughter, Lori Crochet and husband, Beau; her grandchildren, Mark Portier, Logan Crochet, and Bree Crochet; her parents, Magnal Martin Sr. and Mildren G. Martin; her brothers, Magnal Martin Jr., Jerry Martin, and Preston Martin; her sisters, Barbara Ockerman and Sandra Coulliard.

Debra was preceded in passing by her husband of nearly 16 years of marriage, Mark Portier.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Debra on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, Louisiana beginning at 8:00a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Debra was a strong, loving woman who lived a full life for her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed weekly Sunday visits with her parents. She never passed up an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. She lived an active, on the go, life in which she loved to travel, experience new things, especially when she went on vacations with her family. Her biggest joy in life was being supportive of her family’s interests. She loved listening to Mark play music, watching Logan play soccer, and watching Bree dance.

Ryan and Lori would like to thank her family and close friends from “The Dinner Club” for always being there for constant, positive support and motivation.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Debra Martin Portier.