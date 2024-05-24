It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Debry (“Debbie”) Ann Ledoux, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother. Born on October 25, 1951, in Gheens, LA, Debbie dedicated her life to her family and her career as a nurse and a caregiver. She earned her Nursing degree from Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans and worked in the medical field, touching the lives of many with her compassionate care.

Debbie was married to her beloved husband, Dr. Charles Ledoux, for 48 wonderful years, and together they raised a beautiful family. She was a devoted mother to Jason (Katherine) and Melissa (Justin); she was also “Nana” to her precious grandchildren, Madalyn and Daniel Ledoux, and Henry, Charlie, and Kate Tonglet. She is survived by her siblings, Myra Breaux, Elward Dupre (Nancy), and Errol Dupre (Mary).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Dupre; infant daughter, Maria Clare Ledoux; sister, Lori Dubois.

Though Debbie may no longer be with us in physical form, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Private services were held.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Debry Ledoux.