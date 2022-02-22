December 10, 1946 – February 20, 2022

Del Paul Daigle, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Benoit Daigle; siblings, Brenda Daigle Lyons (Rayne John Lyons), Michael Anthony Daigle (Marilyn Daigle), Lyn Daigle LaRose (Anthony LaRose), and Cheri Daigle Fatica (Ralph Fatica); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marsha “Mickey” Daigle, Wayne Benoit (Amy Benoit), Rae Benoit Banta, Timothy Benoit (Judy Benoit), Donna Benoit Fremin (Jode Fremin); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Joseph Daigle and Hilda Rhodes Daigle; brother, Wayne Daigle; brother-in-law, Charles Banta III; nephews, Chad Paul Chamberlain and Nicholas “Nick” LaRose.

