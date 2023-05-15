Delana G. Sullivan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the age of 55.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with the Funeral Service to begin at 6:00 pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

She is survived by her beloved son, Ryan M. Porche (Marianna); her two beautiful granddaughters, Charlotte Michael and Elizabeth Ann; her beloved puppy, Tia; sisters, Gina Pope (Dennis) and Gerrie Smith; brother, Jerrod Gamble; nephews, Dennis Pope, Brenen Pope, Sean Pope; and many more nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald G. Walker and Jimmie F. Gamble; former fathers in law, Buzzy Sullivan and Caul Paul Porche; former mother in law, Joanne Porche; and beloved dog, Lili.

Delana was a graduate of Terrebonne High School in 1986 and worked in the health care industry for 30 years. She was employed at Terrebonne General Medical Center from 1992 to 2008, with Dr. Mark Peters from 2008 to 2010 and with Bayou Surgical Specialist from 2010 to 2022. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved pet, Tia, as well as fishing and interior design. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nanny, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and Louisiana SPCA.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.