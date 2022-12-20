Della Bridget LeBlanc Gautreaux, 92, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, gained her angel wings on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Bobby J. Gautreaux (Myra Bergeron), Marla A. Crochet (Bobby J. Crochet, Sr.), Penny Freeman (Don), and Susan Szush (Joe); grandchildren, Todd Michael Ledet, Jr. (Sandy) and Geralyn Bridget Boehmer (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Collin Michael Ledet, Caleb Matthew Ledet, Arielle Christine Ledet, and Haley Boudreaux; great-great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Short and Romeo Short, Jr.; brother, Junius LeBlanc; sister, Iona Voisin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Joseph Gautreaux; second husband, Donald DuBois; parents, Oscar and Eugenie LeBlanc; brothers, Magnus J. LeBlanc, Sr. and Reynold LeBlanc; sisters, Verdie Voclain and Elodile Peltier.

Della will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend. She was devout to her Catholic faith and it carried her through the good times and trying times. Della will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Terrebonne General and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations and masses can be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Della’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home on West Park is in charge of arrangements.