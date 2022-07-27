December 22, 1946 – July 22, 2022

Delmas Durocher, Jr., 75, a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on July 22, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Myra Durocher; son, Darby Durocher (Sandra), daughter, Dodie Durocher (Melissa); granddaughters, Danielle, Emily and Anna; grandson, Derek Durocher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dolmas and Ulusia Durocher; sisters, Alterine Navarre, Evelyn Morvant, Marie Landry, Vivian Usea and Viola Guidry.

During his younger years he learned carpentry and enjoyed building homes both as a employee and as self-employed. After he retired from Motiva, LLC he started a woodworking shop where he hand crafted outdoor furniture. He was a life member and held several offices including Commander of the V.F.W. Post 5097, American Legion Post 11, Vietnam Veterans of Thibodaux, Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8743, Usher at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a member of Heaven’s Handymen.

The family would like to thank Keith Morvant, Marcus Clement and the Chackbay Rescue Squad for their quick response to our 911 call.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent to the V.F.W. Post 5097, 1004 Tiger Dr., Thibodaux, LA 70301.