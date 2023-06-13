Delphine Naquin Verdin, 79, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on June 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, with the service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-Aux-Chenes.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Verdin (Zora), Sidney Verdin (Roxanne), Jeff Verdin (Crystal), Titus Verdin (Brooke), and Randy Verdin (Katelyn); daughter, Patti Dardar (Terry); 26 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Norma Naquin, Elizabeth Billiot, and Diane Dardar (Norman).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Verdin; son, Randy Verdin; parents, John Naquin and Elda Billiot; brothers, Antoine Naquin, Chester Naquin, Glynn Naquin, Jim Naquin, Irvin Naquin, and Michel Naquin; sisters, Pauline Henry, Lena Rodrigue, Betty Billiot, and Cynthia Guidry.

Delphine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed,

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.