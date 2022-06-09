Delvin LeCompte

January 4, 1937 – June 7, 2022

Delvin J. LeCompte, 85, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on June 7, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara Babin LeCompte; five daughters, Sandra LeCompte (Whitney), Peggy Gaudet (Hanson), Sherry Theriot, Linda Morrell (Victor), Diane Lofton (Mike); son, Dale LeCompte (Renee’); Twin brother, Alvin LeCompte (Bobbie); sister, Della Marie; brother-in-laws, Richard Babin and Ronald Babin (Hilda); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gracien LeCompte; mother, Amelia LeBoeuf; two brothers, Huey LeCompte, Lloyd LeCompte, Sr.; two sisters, Mary Leathers, Ouida Babin.

He loved gardening, hunting with his son and fishing.

Special thanks to The Oaks of Houma and St. Catherine’s Hospice for the wonderful care, kindness, love and support.