Denise Niehaus Miller, age 72, passed away on November 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, December 2, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Denise is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Miller, son, Christopher Miller and wife Dianne; daughter, Sarah Miller Gaddis; grandchildren, Michael and Jerry LeBouef, Steven English, Chasity, Darrin, and Gunnar Gaddis and wife Karah, Maria Verdin, Kristian and Wesley Miller, and Kayla Jennies; fourteen great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis Niehaus, Herbert Niehaus and wife Shirley, Stephen Niehaus, Brian Niehaus, Cary Niehaus and wife Linda; sisters, Susan Authement, Terri and Sherri Niehaus.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mary Niehaus; great grandson, Draven Verdin, Jr.; siblings, Jerry, Lester and David Niehaus, Diane Peveto, Linda Browning, Carolyn Harris; mother and father-in-law, Floyd and Katherine Miller.

Denise was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Denise was blessed with a large family and loved spending time with them. Anyone who knew Denise, knew she loved watching wrestling, playing bingo and playing booray on Saturday nights with her card buddies. Denise will be missed by all and now rests with her family who passed before her.

