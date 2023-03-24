It is with great sadness that our beloved Dennis A. Pierro, age 82, has gone to his eternal home.

Dennis was at his home in Gibson, LA surrounded by loved ones when he passed away on March 21, 2023.Dennis A. Pierro was a Devoted husband, father & grandfather. The family will hold a private memorial service for Dennis at a later date.

Dennis was born on April 4, 1940, in Passaic, NJ to parents John & Marion (née Lyons) Pierro. Dennis spent most of his early years growing up in Jersey City, NJ, along with his six siblings, until his parents moved the entire family to North Arlington, NJ.

Dennis eventually met and married the love of his life Deborah (née Ferraro) Pierro, who he is survived by. They raised three daughters together, Sherry (Mark Guerrieri), Dani (Mark Swiderski), Amberly (Kyle Himel). Dennis is also survived by his grandchildren Dakota Charles and JD Guerrieri, along with many nieces and nephews.

Dennis proudly owned his own business Solar Siding & Home Improvements where he was well known within his community for over 55 years rebuilding historical sites, churches, homes & buildings all throughout Essex & Bergen Counties. He did work for Exxon, NASA, The Beauvoir’s & others. Dennis was well known for his very strong attention to detail & making everything look beautiful. He restored countless churches to their original glory. Newspapers had even reported on the beautiful work he had done throughout the years.

His legacy will live on in all that he has touched, and he will be remembered as someone who never cut corners & always went the extra mile to perfection. He was an incredible man who always put his family first. He will be sorely missed as the devoted husband, father & grandfather he was to all of us. Dennis & his wife Debbe had just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary shortly before he left his earthly home. May God bless him into his Eternal home…until we meet again. Chauvin Funeral Home is Honored to serve the family of Dennis Pierro.