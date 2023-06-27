Dennis Paul Hebert, Jr., born January 20, 1948, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Saunders DeHart Hebert; sister, Amanda Boudreaux (Audie); daughter, Nicole Linton (Mike); son, Benjamin Hebert (Heidi); stepson, Tommy DeHart (Richelle); granddaughters, Kimberly Billiot (Adam) and Brooke Tarver (Michael); step-granddaughter, Madison DeHart; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Tarver, Elise Tarver, and Charlie Billiot; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Dennis Hebert, Sr.; daughter, Shawn Marie Hebert; godmother, Margaret Aucoin; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Dennis was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma Shrine Club, Jerusalem Temple, and Houma Shriners Clown Unit. He was also a proud United States Navy veteran and served during Vietnam. Dennis loved being around his family and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank TGMC and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.