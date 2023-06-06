Derek Paul Smith

Derek Paul Smith, 49, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 2, 2023.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Tyler Smith and Joshua Smith; granddaughter, Ellie Smith; father, Paul Smith and stepmother, Belinda DeHart; siblings, Frank Smith, Lawanda Courtney, and Chasity Smith; and grandmother, Nora Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunt and uncles.


He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Richardson; sister, Tanya Segura; grandfather, Adam Walter Smith; and cousin, Jose Olivares.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

