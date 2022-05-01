December 11, 1964 – April 27, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Derek “Pye” Porche, 57, announces his passing on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until his Celebration of Life at 11:0 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

Derek is survived by his loving wife, Angel Soulet Porche; his greatest pride and only son, Tyler E. Porche; sisters, Evelyn “Faye” Porche, Lori Porche Roney; Debra Porche Babin; brother, Eric Royce Porche, Sr., and father-in-law, Philip Soulet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Emma Lou Porche; brothers, Adrian, Mark and John Porche; sister, Barbara Porche Guidry; mother-in-law, Elda Anne Soulet; and his fur baby, Baby Girl.

Derek was a great husband and father, who loved his Angel. The last five years of his accomplished life, he drove trucks and had the privilege to see the world. He enjoyed life to the fullest and never worried about tomorrow. Derek was the life of the party, always showing those around his great sense of humor.

To know him was to love him. He will be dearly and deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, Derek’s family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society in his honor and memory.