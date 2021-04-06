Derrell Hebert, Sr.

February 16, 1934 – April 04, 2021

Derrell Joseph Hebert, 87, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Houma, LA; passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family at 9:50am on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00am with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Derrell is survived by his loving wife, Joan Manuel Hebert; children, Derrell Hebert Jr., Timothy Hebert (Joy), Jonathan Hebert (Tanya), Amy Dugas (Don); siblings, Robert Hebert, Juanita Wilson; grandchildren, Jonathan Hebert II, Timothy Hebert Jr., Jana Hebert.

Derrell is preceded in death by his parents, Alce and Lillian Rodrigue Hebert; brother, Alce Paul Hebert Jr.; daughter-in-law, Theresa Hebert.

Derrell was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #31, Woodman of the World; Veterans of Foreign Wars in Houma, LA.

Derrell served his community as a Postal Carrier for the Terrebonne Parish Post Office with thirty-one years of service.

Derrell will be dearly missed by his family and friends; never forgotten and always remembered and loved.