Desi Nolan Kliebert, 41, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Born April 12, 1982 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Kliebert; sister, Amber Granier (Vaughn); brothers, Nolan Kliebert, Dan Kliebert (Marlene). He is also survived by his 2 dogs, Emmett and Eb.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mark Kliebert. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.