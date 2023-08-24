Dian Rita Chiasson Guidroz, 78, born a native of Lockport, Louisiana on January 13, 1945 passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at her home in Mathews, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Norris J Guidroz (Mary), Norwood Guidroz (Christina), and Richard Guidroz (Lynn); brothers, Norman Chiasson Jr., Robert Chiasson (Phyllis), Olan Chiasson, and Joachim Chiasson Sr. (Becky); sister, Sheila Foret (Ranson); sister-in-law, Sandra Chiasson; grandchildren, Maegan Guidroz, Courtney Guidroz (Jordan), Samantha Guidroz (Shyhiem), Bethany Guidroz, Bryson Guidroz (Victoria), Brody Guidroz (Nicole), Keagan Guidroz, and Kenzie Guidroz; step-grandchildren, Kourtney Kirkpatrick (Carl), Kyle Kirkpatrick (Abby), and Gavin Eschette (Star); great-grandchildren, Arabella, Shai’ya, and Marylin; and step-great-grandchildren, Talyn, Saylor, Ashley, Harlow, and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Chiasson Sr. and Rita Arabie Chiasson; and brothers, Curtis Chiasson Sr., Loveless Chiasson (Toot), Lenwood Chiasson, and Chris Chiasson Sr.

She loved her family, sewing, and reading. She was retired as a beautician/owner of Dian’s Cajun Curler and a salesclerk in the jewelry department at the Mathews Walmart.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, Raceland, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Cancer Center and Journey Hospice for the care and compassion they provided Dian.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.