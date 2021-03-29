Diana Positerry Wheeler

August 22, 1940 – March 28, 2021

Diana Theresa Positerry Wheeler, age 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks are mandatory and social distancing should be practiced.

Diana is survived by her sons, Robert J. Wheeler, Jr. and wife, Michelle Louviere Wheeler, Keith P. Wheeler, and Barry J. Wheeler; brother, Jake Positerry and wife, Barbara; sister, Gaynell P. Allen and husband, Tom Ray; sister-in-law, Glenda Positerry and Jana Positerry; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Diana was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert “Bobby” James Wheeler, Sr.; parents, Joseph Anthony and Dessie Olivier Positerry; son, Brien Wheeler; brothers, Lloyd and Kerrel Positerry.

Diana was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling and playing cards. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched. Special thanks to St. Catherine’s Hospice and Heritage Manor.

