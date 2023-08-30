Diana Songe Talamo, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on August 26, 2023, at the age of 75. Born on April 8, 1948, in Chauvin, Louisiana, Diana was a compassionate and dedicated soul who touched the lives of many through her selfless acts of service.

To honor Diana’s life and legacy, a viewing will take place at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on August 30, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am, providing an opportunity for those who knew and loved her to pay their respects. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm. Following the ceremony, Diana will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery #2, as her spirit finds eternal peace. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Family was at the core of Diana’s being, and she cherished the moments spent with her loved ones. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Joseph Talamo, who stood by her side through thick and thin.

Diana leaves behind her daughters, Mandy Songe Poche and husband Jeremy, and Greta Songe and partner John Martinek, who inherited her kindness and passion for helping others.

As a proud grandmother, Diana adored her precious grandchildren, Emmett Martinek, Rafe Poche, Kylie Poche, and Jim Talamo. She cherished every moment spent with them, creating lasting memories that will forever be treasured.

Diana’s presence will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law, Charles “Biddy” Cenac, and sister-in-law, Connie LeBlanc. Her warmth and love touched the lives of her nephew, Jacob Cenac and wife Shelbie.

Diana is preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Raphael Songe; parents, Julius “Paco” LeBlanc and Elsie Blanchard LeBlanc; sister, Karen Cenac, brother, Daniel “Paco” LeBlanc; stepson, Chadwick Talamo.

Diana was a 1969 valedictorian of St. Joseph Catholic School in Chauvin; with a thirst for knowledge and a deep-rooted desire to make a difference, Diana pursued higher education, ultimately earning her Registered Nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing in N.O. She then received a Bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph College in Maine.

Her career path led her to various roles in the healthcare industry, where she worked as a Registered Nurse, Teacher, and Pharmacy Technician. Diana dedicated her time and skills to the well-being of others, serving faithfully at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Terrebonne Parish School System, and even at Target Pharmacy.

Diana loved to travel. She took many road trips and cruises all around the country. She often traveled to visit family and friends outside of Louisiana. She absolutely loved celebrating Christmas with plenty of decorations inside and out. She and Joe spent weeks preparing extravagant light displays at their home in addition to filling the rooms inside with treasured Christmas keepsakes and a beautifully adorned tree. She loved spending time with family and friends. She cooked plenty of delicious meals for holidays and regular get- togethers. She was a caretaker at heart. Beyond her years as a nurse, she continued that tradition in so many ways. Her daughters and grandchildren were often on the receiving end of care packages filled with treats and different treasures she would collect and send their way. She was one to always stay on top of sending cards for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. Her love spread far and wide with her generous acts.

As we bid farewell to Diana Songe Talamo, let us remember the laughter she brought, the love she shared, and the immeasurable impact she made on the lives she touched. May she rest in everlasting peace.

In honor of Diana’s spirit of compassion and generosity, the family kindly welcomes flowers for her service or a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Goffin, Dr. Dantin, Dr. Gamble, Dr. Schwab, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and the staff, nurses, and doctors on the third floor of TGMC.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Diana Talamo.