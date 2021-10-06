Diane Malbrough

April 24, 1948 – September 30, 2021

Diane Louise Toups Malbrough, age 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was a native of Bayou Black and a resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, October 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Diane is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carroll Anthony Malbrough; daughter, Stacy M. Neal and husband, Mark; brother, Edward J. Toups Jr. and wife, Patricia “Pat”; grandchildren, Hunter Anthony and Chelsie Ann Martin, Bryce, Noah, Jaydon, and Hannah Neal; great-grandchildren, Beau and Nikko Neal.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Joseph Sr. and Patsy Ruth Hebert Toups.

Diane was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a presently a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church. She was an insurance Agent for 50 years and was employed with Ledet Insurance for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, going to the casino, vacationing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

