Diane Mary Bergeron, 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 6:29am. Diane was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Gibson, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry service will follow on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 11:00am with burial to take place in Bayou Black Cemetery in Houma, LA, behind St. Anthony Church.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of forty-eight years, Rudy Bergeron Sr.; her children, Rudy Mark Bergeron Jr. (Susan), Eric Paul Bergeron (Tammy), Alicia Marie Higgins (Jimmy); grandchildren, Luke Paul Bergeron, Karleigh Rose Bergeron, Katelynn Claire Ellis (Chris), Dakota Elmo Bergeron, Noah Paul Bergeron, Ella Claire Bergeron, Ethan Wayne Bergeron, and Chloe Marie Higgins; great grandchildren, Gunner Paul Bergeron, Everleigh Murphy, Raeleigh Bergeron, and little baby boy Silas James Ellis on the way; and siblings, Lorain, Merryl, Robin, Dalton, and Paul.

Diane is preceded in passing by her parents, Dalton Moore Sr. and Florence Hebert Moore; sisters, Debra Marcel Miller, and Terry Lynn Ann Blanchard.

Diane loved her family; most especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, fishing, playing cards, and always had a can of Coca Cola in hand. Coca Cola gonna take a hit in their stock with her passing! Diane had a zest for life and was truly a firecracker and fought to the end.

Diane left a memorable mark on her family because of her love and zeal for life. She will always be remembered; never forgotten and always and forever loved by all whom she leaves behind.