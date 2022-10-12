Diane Mary Lirette Porche, age 79, passed away surrounded by loving family on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Diane was lifelong resident of Theriot, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Diane is survived by her husband of 59 beautiful years, Hayes James Porche, Jr.; children, Demetrius James Porche and companion, James Michael Del Prince, Anastasia Porche Arceneaux husband Jason Arceneaux, Sr., and Chelsealea Porche Lovell and husband Rory Lovell; grandchildren, Seth Thomas Porche, Sebastian James Porche and wife Stephanie Ambrose Porche, Jason Joseph Arceneaux Jr., Madeline Diane Lovell, Jasmine Alexis Arceneaux, Breagan Louis Mathew Liner, Brandon James Breaux and wife J’ai Briana Breaux, great grandchildren, Asher David Porche, Aarlyn Faith Porche, Christopher Michael Authement Jr., Bradley Nathaniel Authement; sister-in-law, Penny Lirette

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Anouda Joseph Lirette and Lillie Elvine Lovell Lirette; father and mother-in-law, Hayes James Porche, Sr. and Frances “Fanny” Porche; brothers, Eugis Lirette and 1st wife Mabel, Houston Lirette and wife Lolita; sister, Odette “Sis” Champagne and husband Kenton “Pinky” Champagne Sr.; lifelong companion to Demetrius, Reverend Dr. James A. Ertl.

Diane was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed extra activities with her grandchildren. She loved ceramics, traveling, and cooking. Diane was blessed with a beautiful family and spent 59 glorious years with her husband. She leaves this world behind to be reunited with those who passed before her. May she have eternal rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

