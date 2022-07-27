Dianna Tivet

September 1, 1958 – July 13, 2022

Dianna Marie Authement Tivet, 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8:34am. Dianna was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Christian Fellowship Church in Houma, LA on Saturday, August 6, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Dianna is survived by her children, Shane Paul Blanchard and wife Heidi, Timmie Paul Lirette Jr. of Bayou Blue, LA, Ashley Brooke Billiot and husband Eric Paul Billiot; her fiancé, Jimbo LeBouef, and grandchildren, Karter James Lirette, Kaston Elizabeth Blanchard, and Mathew John Billiot, and Kayzleigh Rae Adams.

Dianna is preceded in passing by her husband, Donald John Tivet;

parents, Houston and Theresa Dubois Authement; siblings, Jennings Joseph Authement, W. Patrick “Pat” Authement, Dale Authement.

Dianna enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time in her flower bed. She also enjoyed embroidery in her spare time. She loved her grandchildren and took pride in their accomplishments.

Dianna was a kind, loving, caring person who could always be counted on to help anyone in need. She would go over and beyond to assist and help her family, children, and grandchildren.