March 16, 1941 – March 26, 2022

Dianne D. LeBlanc, 81, a native of Marblehead, MA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Per Dianne’s wishes, there will be no services.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Buquet (Warren); grandchildren, Allen LeBlanc, Marsha LeBlanc, Anthony LeBlanc, and Travon Bell; two great-grandchildren; and brother, John Dunstan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah J. LeBlanc, Sr.; son, Noah J, LeBlanc, Jr.; and parents, Edward and Eleanor Dunstan.

Dianne was a proud veteran, serving her country in the US Marine Corps. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates that donations can be made towards the funeral expenses through the Crowdfunding option linked on the obituary, or by calling the funeral home office.

