Dillon Anthony Fields, 31, died Monday, September 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM. Born January 29, 1992 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Charles Borromeo. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Lirette Fields; children, Daxton Fields, Jyron Smith, Tylan Lirette, Jermey Lirette, Paisley Lirette, Paityn Lirette; mother, Miki Lamartina Hafford and step father, Leonard; father, Todd Andrew Fields and step mother Meshele; siblings, John Landry, Jr., Trevor Rock, Ami Frederick, Dr. Joshua Hafford and Chelsi Hafford; grandparents, Joseph and Mary Lamartina, Lydia Duhon; step grandmother, Cyretha Mills; godchild, Aubrey Bergeron.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ellis Fields, Sr.

Dillon enjoyed hosting crawfish boils, fishing, crabbing, boat riding, playing cards and loved making people laugh. He loved being an electrician at BNA Marine Services. He loved spending time with his family, especially his son, and he will be dearly missed by them all.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

