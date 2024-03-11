It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Doan Xuan Ta, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born on May 8, 1955, in Vietnam, Doam was a dedicated fisherman and welder who found peace and joy in being out on the water. Throughout his life, he cherished time spent with his family, particularly adoring his wife, Thanh Ta.

Doan is survived by his beloved wife, Thanh Nguyen; children, Tuan Ta, Hieu Ta; two grandchildren; six siblings.

Doan is preceded in death by his parents, Doan Ta and Hong Nguyen; children, Dong Ta, Thao Ta.

Doan’s love for his family was unparalleled, and his warmth and kindness extended to all those around him. His conversations with friends were always filled with laughter and shared moments that will be treasured forever.

As we reflect on the life of Doan Xuan Ta, we remember a man who found peace in the simplicity of life and the beauty of nature. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Mass and Holy Rosary Missionary for Doan Xuan Ta will be held on March 12, 2024, at 11:00 am, with a public viewing preceding the service at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Missionary in Houma, LA 70363 on Friendship Dr. Let us come together to honor and celebrate the life of a remarkable individual who touched the hearts of so many. Burial will be held at a later date.