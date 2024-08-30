Dolas Etheridge Glover, 94, a native of Jacksonville, TX and resident of Houma, passed away on August 27, 2024.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Glover, Ernest Glover Jr., and Kenneth Glover; daughter, Katherine Cowley; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister, Gerrie McCammon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Glover Sr.; daughter, Linda Duplantis and Sharon Burke; 2 grandchildren; parents, A. F. Etheridge and Bertha McCannaly; brothers, Clayton Etheridge and David Etheridge.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.