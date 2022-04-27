January 18, 1964 – April 23, 2022

Dolly Louise Landry, 58, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on April 23, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Paincourtville, Louisiana from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Paincourtville, Louisiana. Serving as pallbearers are Peyton Borne, Holden Rivere, David Landry, Ted Landry, Ralph Mitchell, Taylor Clark, Rhett Blanchard, and Trey Sanchez.

She is survived by her son, Beau (Miranda) Sanchez; daughters, Aimee Sanchez and Abbie Sanchez; parents, Charles Chase Landry and Diane Landry; brother, David (Darlene) Landry; sister, Denise (Ralph) Mitchell; grandchildren, Chloe, Peyton, Mylee, Holden, Chasely, Anah, and Baby Sanchez; Godson, Ted Landry; Goddaughter, Maggie Landry; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jean Cooley.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Desiree Clark; niece, Dori Allemand; and a special aunt, Suzanne “Susie” Monaghan.

Dolly was a spectacular nurse for many years; she loved her children and grandchildren, always going above and beyond for them. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and playing cards.