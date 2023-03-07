Dolores Augustine Naquin Matherne, age 86, a native and resident of Point-Aux-Chene, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in honor of Dolores on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. in Dauphine Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Louisiana.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Lawrence) Boquet, Kathleen (Kenneth) Champagne and Mona (Timmy) Champagne; her 9 grandchildren, her 16 great-grandchildren; her 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Alton Joseph Matherne, Sr.; her son, Alton Joseph Matherne, Jr.; her daughter, Carla Matherne; her parents, Adam and Ida Naquin; her brothers, Linus Dupre, Nolan Naquin, Clinus Naquin and Louby Dupre; her sisters, Clonise D. LeBoeuf, Lorenza D. White, Jane Neal and Eula N. Authement. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dolores A. Matherne.