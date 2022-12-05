Dolores LeBouef, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Dulac, passed away on December 2, 2022.

Services are pending.

She is survived by her sons, Michael LeBouef (Belinda) and Billy LeBouef (Carla); sisters, Geraldine Hebert and Thelma Ledet; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and 4 great great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray LeBouef; daughters, Sandra Scott and infant daughter; parents, Joseph Marcel Sr. and Wilma Marcel; brother, Joseph Marcel Jr.; and sister, Wilma Ann Luke.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.