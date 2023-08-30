Dolores Percle Chiasson, 93, died Monday, August 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM. Born July 11, 1930 she was a native and resident of Choupic, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jody Chiasson (Vanessa), grandchildren, Valeria Chiasson (Reggie) and Krystal Chiasson (Dirk); 5 great grandchildren, Kolby, Konnor, Aubree, Rylee and Kylie; brother, Donald Percle; sister, Katherine Kraemer (Elroy)

She is preceded in death by her husband, O’Neil Chiasson; daughter, Connie George; grandson, David George; parents, Emile and Rose Percle.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Virginia Gros for her compassion and care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

