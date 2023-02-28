Dolores Trahan Acosta, 97, a native of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was surrounded by family and The Little Sisters of the Poor, who were her caretakers in Mobile, AL.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis E. Landry, Jr. and Hugh S. Acosta; grandson, Will Radau; parents, Joseph and Alice Robichaux Trahan; brothers, Roy, Herman, and Jesse Trahan; and sister, Aimee Hebert.

She is survived by her sons, Louis E. Landry III (Yvonne Blanchard), Dana Landry (Pam White), Roy Landry (Laura Bueche), Hugh Acosta (Karen Jones), Courtney Acosta (Melanie LeBlanc), and Perry Acosta (Maria Blanchard); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church with Rosary starting at 8:30 am to 9:00 am, then visitation at 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Dolores was the Salutatorian upon graduating from St. Francis de Sales Girls School and a 1946 graduate from Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Upon becoming a nurse, she traveled to New York City to work for St. Luke’s Hospital, a major move for a poor country girl. Dolores returned a year later to work in Houma and care for her elderly parents. She devoted herself to raising her family as a widow, working as a nurse until she remarried. After her career as a nurse, Dolores enjoyed volunteer work. She volunteered at the local food bank, Terrebonne General Hospital, and Catholic Daughters of St. Bernadette. Dolores enjoyed the hobbies of crocheting, sewing, cross-stitching, and making rosaries. Most of all, she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to The Little Sisters of the Poor, and the caregivers and workers at the Sacred Heart Residence, whose tender loving care will hold a special place in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Residence at 1600 Mcgill Ave, Mobile, AL, 36604 in Dolores’s name and memory.

