Dominic Ryan Douglas, age 30, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. Dominic was born in Charleston, South Carolina and is a currently resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, September 23, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will not take place at this time.

Dominic is survived by his children, Hayden Braud, Leah Douglas, Dakota Douglas, and Aerilla Doulglas; fiance, Brianna Mussett; parents, Cecil Douglas and Coleen Blount; siblings, Tommy Douglas, Fr. Albert Blount, Dawn Thibodeaux, Kenneth Pierce; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts,uncles, and a large group of friends that loved him dearly, especially Justin Coll, Demery Rener, Matt Lirette, Caleb Bouquet.

Dominic is preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Douglas, Sharon Douglas, and Jahzan Paul Douglas.

Dominic was a loving father to his children and beloved son and brother. Douglas had an amazing personality and loved fishing with his father and son, cook outs, building speakers, and loved animals. He was an atv mechanic and also worked at Cycle World. Dominic will be missed by all who knew him and will forever be remembered as an amazing person who touched many people’s lives.