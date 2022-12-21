Don Louis Chauvin, 80, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on 12/18/2022. Don was a loving husband and father who had a very strong work ethic.

Celebration of life services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at a future date. Please continue to check for updates service.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Walker Chauvin; and three daughters, Donna Chauvin Ross and her husband Robert Ross and their two sons, Jonathan Ross and Jeffrey Ross and his wife, Corinne Graffagnino Ross; Elizabeth Chauvin Latiolais and her husband Oscar Latiolais and their daughter, Sarah Latiolais; Lydia Chauvin and her daughter, Sydney Quinealty; as well as his siblings, Willie Lou Chauvin Whitney, Wilhelmina Chauvin Iennusa, Amy Chauvin Ourso; and Guy Edwin Chauvin.

He was preceded in death by his loving father, Roland R. Chauvin, Sr. and mother Wilhelmina Bourgeois Chauvin and step-mother Estelle Marmande Chauvin; brother Roland R. Chauvin, Jr.; step-brother Edmond Connely and sister Carol Lenox.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gail Walker Robichaux for countless hours of love and compassion for Don and the family; Dr. Russell Henry for his friendship and compassionate care throughout Don’s illness and to the nurses and staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice for their warmhearted care during his time on hospice.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Don’s name.