Don Tipton

February 23, 1931 – March 13, 2021

Don Dempsey Tipton, age 90, passed away on March 13, 2021 at Terrebonne Place. Don was a native of East Point, Louisiana and a resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require face masks and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Don is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Garcia and husband Dr. Mike Garcia; Tina Dudek and husband John Dudek; grandchildren, Wendy Rotolo and husband Jeff, Dominic Randolph and wife Brandi, Kayla Breaux and husband Henry, John Michael Dudek, Dr. Joseph Garcia, and Eric Garcia; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, and Luke Rotolo, Derek Randolph, Kenleigh and Henry Breaux; brother, Dan Tipton and wife Sally; sisters, Pegi Huffman and Patsy Sheffield.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Reynolds Tipton; daughter, Cheryl Tipton; grandson, Jason Thomas; parents, Vertis and Mae Tipton; brother, Freddye Tipton.

Don was a loving man and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed family gatherings, tending to his yard and garden. Don was a hardworking man and co-owned and operated Seismic Experts. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Cancer Society.

