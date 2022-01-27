Donald Anthony Thibodaux, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, died at 4:46pm on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Love Himel Thibodaux, one son Todd Thibodaux and wife Jessica Benoit Thibodaux, one daughter, Tina Thibodaux LaRose and husband Chad LaRose, 3 grandsons, Joshua LaRose, Caleb LaRose and Blake Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sonny Joseph Thibodaux, Sr. and Mary Filce Thibodaux and baby brother, Sonny J. Thibodaux, Jr.

