Donald Baptiste, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Visitation from 9:00AM -12:00PM, funeral will be held at 1:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 3076 W. Main St., Gray, LA 70359. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Donald Baptiste, Jr. (Gloria) and daughters, Darlene B. Sargent (Lloyd,Jr.); Desiree Baptiste; Terri Lynn Baptiste; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Wesley Baptiste and parents; Danard Baptiste and Laura Wilson Baptiste and sister, Doris Wooten.

