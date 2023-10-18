Donald Francis Wolfe, 62, a U. S. Navy Veteran and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on October 14, 2023.

A memorial service and mass will be observed on Saturday, October 21, 2023, starting at 9:30AM then followed by mass at St. Lucy Catholic Church 1220 Aycock St., Houma, LA 70360. Interment will be observed at Slidell Memorial National Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, David F. Wolfe, Sr., (Patricia) and sisters, Aver McKinley (Northern), Wildred Wolfe Miller, Brenda Wolfe Jackson (Kim) and Mary Ann Robertson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Turner and Mildred W. Wolfe. Sisters, Winnola Mae Diggs, Margaret A. Wolfe, Mary L. Wolfe, Benita Robertson and brother, Abra Wolfe, Jr., and nephew, Brandon Wolfe.