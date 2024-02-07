In Loving Memory of Donald Hidalgo

Donald Hidalgo, a devoted father, beloved grandfather, and cherished great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2024, at the age of 85. Born on June 12, 1938, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Donald was a hardworking and dedicated self-employed construction worker who left a lasting impact on his family and community.

Donald is survived by his children, Michael Hidalgo, Pamela Trahan, Elane Thibodaux, and David Hidalgo; grandchildren, Micky, Paul, Amanda, Jessica, Jacob, Heather, Cory, Slade, Calob ; great grandchildren, Abagail, A.J., Anders, Zachary, Nicholis, Katelyn, Elaina, Jayce, Ervin, Llyn, McKenly.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Theresa Matherne Hidalgo; parents, Paul and Clothilde Duet Hidalgo and five siblings; grandson, Herbert Thibodaux, Jr.; great granddaughter, Hailey Ledet.

Throughout his life, Donald exemplified the importance of resilience and determination. He demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his work in the construction industry. His tireless efforts and meticulous attention to detail made him highly respected among his peers and the countless individuals who benefited from his craftsmanship.

Donald’s true pride and joy lay in his role as a father to his children. He instilled in them the values of love, integrity, and hard work, shaping them into successful individuals who would make him proud. Donald’s unwavering support and guidance were the cornerstone of his children’s achievements.

A widower, Donald bore the heartache of losing his beloved wife, who left this world too soon. Their love story was filled with joy, laughter, and compassion, creating a home filled with warmth and love. Although he faced this profound loss with unimaginable strength, the absence of his soulmate left an indelible mark on his heart.

In the twilight years of his life, Donald found peace in the presence of his grandchildren, who brought him immeasurable happiness. As a doting grandfather, he reveled in sharing stories, imparting wisdom, and creating memories that will be treasured for generations to come. His role as a great-grandfather brought him boundless joy, and he embraced this new chapter with open arms.

Though Donald may no longer be physically present, his spirit will forever linger in the hearts of those who were lucky to have known him. His unwavering work ethic, unconditional love, and dedication to family will continue to inspire and guide us through the milestones of life.

In his memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity close to your heart. May we all find solace in the cherished memories we hold of Donald and may his legacy live on in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace, dear Donald.