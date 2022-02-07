Donald James Himel, 65, was reunited with his loved ones in heaven on the morning of Sunday, February 6, 2022 due to cancer. Born November 2, 1956, he was a native of Chackbay, LA and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A Private Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his brothers, Shelby “Buddy” Himel Jr. (Judy), Christopher “Chris” Himel (Kathy) and Victor Himel (Tammy); sisters, Sheila Rodrigue (Oliver), Leta Anderson and Anita “Neitzie” Bourgeois (Rodney); sister in law, Linda Benoit Himel; numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Beverly Ann Guidry Himel; parents, Shelby Himel, Sr. and Sylvia Martinez Himel; brother, Randolph “Duke” Himel.

Donald worked as a painter for many years and later retired from Rouses Supermarket. He will truly be missed and forever in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice and especially his caring and compassionate caregivers June Price and Lela Arcement.

