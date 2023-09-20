Donald John Chenvert, 61, died Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:56 am. Born January 11, 1962 he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choctaw.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his siblings, Linda Ponvelle, Margaret Chenvert, Anna Mae Chenvert, Louis Remondet (Hope), Faye Chenvert; life partner, Melinda Rink; brother in law, Hilton Gros; uncle, Roy Prejean; aunt, Marie Morvant; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam John Chenvert and Betty Prejean Chenvert; siblings, Barbara Gros, Betty Ann Champagne, Penny Marie Bourgeois, brother in law, Ferdinand Ponvelle, Jr. and Butch Champagne; niece, Rachel Bourgeois.

The family would like to thank his landlord, Autrey Hebert.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald John Chenvert, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.