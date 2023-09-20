Donald John Chenvert

Priscilla Marie Foret DuthuSeptember 20, 2023
Services are currently pending.
He is survived by his siblings, Linda Ponvelle, Margaret Chenvert, Anna Mae Chenvert, Louis Remondet (Hope), Faye Chenvert; life partner, Melinda Rink; brother in law, Hilton Gros; uncle, Roy Prejean; aunt, Marie Morvant; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam John Chenvert and Betty Prejean Chenvert; siblings, Barbara Gros, Betty Ann Champagne, Penny Marie Bourgeois, brother in law, Ferdinand Ponvelle, Jr. and Butch Champagne; niece, Rachel Bourgeois.
The family would like to thank his landlord, Autrey Hebert.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
