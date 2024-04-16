Donald L. Vannoy, age 89, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Holdenville, Oklahoma and a longtime resident of Houma, La.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, April 19, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Beverly Branum Vannoy; sons, Brad Vannoy and wife June, Bubba Vannoy and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Erin C. Bonnett, Nicholas Vannoy , Victoria Vannoy , Zachary Littleton; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bonnett, Benjamin Bonnett, Rainer Leger, Olivia Vannoy.

Donald is preceded in death by his son, David Bruce Vannoy; parents, Aubrey Vannoy and Thelma Coburn Vannoy; sister, Mary Jean Brumfield; brother, Aubrey “Spider” Vannoy, Robert “Bob” Vannoy.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed playing golf and watching football. He loved nothing more than spending quality time with his wife, family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.