Donald Ledet

June 21, 1947 – April 29, 2022

Donald Joseph Ledet, 74, a native of Houma and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Lagarde (Joey), Roseanna Matherne (Glenn), Donna Voisin (John); brother, Barry Ledet (Roxanne); sister, Angel Funguy (James); grandchildren, Tiffany Lagarde, Brittany Tardo (Rhea), Colin Willis (Heather), Reece Voisin, Trey Matherne and Luke Voisin; 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Hebert Ledet; parents, Rita and Lloyd Thibodaux.