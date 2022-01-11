Donald Paul Champagne, Sr., 78, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Houma, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Francis 2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.

He is survived by his son, Donald Paul Champagne, Jr.; daughters, Chrissie Legendre and Tonya Rodriguez; grandchildren, Angele, Matthew, Gregory, Ira, Christain, Heidi, Anthony, Rodrigo, Johnathon and Kasandra; brothers, Ronald Champagne (Cheryl), James Champagne (Jennifer), Stephen Champagne (Charlotte) and sisters, Mary Ann Champagne and Iris Samanie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ursula Brehm Champagne and parents, Ira and Una Mae Champagne and brother-in-law, Wayne Samanie.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.