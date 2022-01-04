Donel C. Autin

May 26, 1944 – December 29, 2021

Mr. Donel Carl Autin, Sr. while in the company of loved ones and prayers, passed away on December 29th, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s for nearly 20 years. Don was deeply loved and appreciated by his friends and family, and he gave his love with no limit.

Don was born in 1944 to Arnold Anthony Autin, Sr. and Elaine LeBlanc Autin, who both preceded him in death as well as his brother Richard Paul Autin, Sr. Don had 7 siblings: Arnold Anthony, Jr. (Tony) and wife Evelyn (Mickey), John David and wife Katherine, Thomas Mark Autin, Sybil Autin Talbot, Barbara Autin and partner Harry, and Carla Autin and wife Sandie.

Don was a standout runner and competed in track and field. He graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1962 and Georgia Institute of Technology in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. While at Georgia Tech Don was a member of the varsity cross country and track teams, president of Delta Upsilon fraternity, a member of the Bulldog Club, and the Executive Round Table.

Don was most rewarded in his role as a family man. He was loved dearly by all those he cared for especially his beloved wife, Celeste. He was the unfailing rock of dependability with a patient ear willing to tell the truth even when it was difficult. Don was well known for his great intellect and boundless wisdom and well respected for his limitless generosity and selflessness. He found no greater delight than to see those around him succeed. He also found joy in his long-lasting Georgia Tech friendships, fishing at all hours of the day or night, golf, dachshunds, sweets, puzzles, solving problems, speaking pig latin, playing cards, and listening to others.

He taught his kids to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Don was a lifelong practicing Catholic with deep faith and humility. He attended retreats with Manresa and WATCH and ministered to the homeless and imprisoned with his wife, Celeste. He was proud to have passed on a spirit of service to his family.

He was president of the Rotary Club of Houma, a member of the Lions club, a board member of Houma Terrebonne YMCA, a rider in the Krewe of Houmas, and many other accomplishments in his hometown of Houma, which he loved. Work moved him to Texas where he spent 15 years living in Houston and Montgomery. Don was an avid angler and enjoyed nothing more than time on the water as long as his health would allow.

Don retired as Vice President of Manufacturing for Weatherford International where he found great fulfillment in being able to bring out the best of his employees. He was an engineer who believed that there was no metric more valuable than the people doing the job. He had a deep appreciation for humanity and if you were blessed to work with him you left the better for it.

In 2016 he and Celeste moved to Shreveport where he found great joy at the Parkinson’s boxing group at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, boating at the Shreveport Yacht club and attending St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Celeste Williams Autin of Shreveport, children Donel C. Autin, Jr. and wife Dana of Loveland, Ohio, Elaine “Christy” Autin Duplantis and husband Eric of Houma, Michelle Tanory Everson and husband Brad of Shreveport, Matthew Joseph Tanory and wife Katie of New Orleans, and John Joseph Tanory and wife Sharon of New Orleans, as well as his 14 grandchildren, Katie Leininger, Brittany Pellegrin, Tyler Duplantis, Aaron Autin, Aidan Autin, Saydi Duplantis, Benjamin Duplantis, James Derby Everson, John Joseph Tanory, Millie Tanory, Ada Tanory, Audrey Tanory, Ford Tanory, Claire Tanory and 6 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Parkinson’s programs, 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA 71105 and/or to do some unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need in his honor.

Don’s family would like to give special thanks to the many physicians and experts who helped him through his battle with Parkinson’s, particularly, Dr. William Ondo of Houston, Dr. Rick Michael, Dr. Meagan Harris, Dr. Steven Whited, and Dr. Brian Vekovius of Shreveport. The family is grateful beyond measure for the care Dr. Rick Michael provided.