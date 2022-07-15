July 30, 1946 – July 7, 2022

Donna Dockery Ballard, 75, of Houma passed away on July 7, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her most.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Roach (Phillip), Tammi Prosperie, (Craig “Frog’) and Cassi Davis (Ryan); grandchildren, Brandi Roach, Lauren Price, Alexandria Prosperie, Owen Davis and Liam Davis; great grandchildren, Logan Randazzo, Remi Price and Harper Price; sister Jan Lecompte (Lynn) and brothers Eric Dockery (Veronica) and Todd Dockery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ballard; grandson, Waymon Roach; brother, Earl Dockery Jr. and parents, Frances “Tessie” Martin and Earl Dockery Sr.

She worked at Terrebonne Arc as Transportation Coordinator for many years and retired to enjoy time with her younger grandchildren, running them to soccer, track meets, haircut appointments, and any other stop they could easily convince her they needed. She loved nothing more than having everyone over for Sunday dinners which she faithfully cooked each week. Her love for her family shined through all she did, as she savored every moment she spent with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private ceremony will be held for her immediate family, but they thank all of those who prayed for Donna during this time. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain. Revelations 21:4