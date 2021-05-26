Donna Duplantis

June 1, 1981 – May 24, 2021

Donna Bridget Duplantis, 39, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:40am. Donna was a native and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to Visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at Annunziata Church beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow Mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Donna is survived by her loving family and parents, Ephie and Mary Hampson Duplantis; sisters, Sheila Duplantis, and Jennifer Duplantis Schexnaydre (Denis); nieces and nephews, Katherine Reiley Porche (Jason), Dr. Elizabeth Reiley, Craig Schexnaydre, and Cody Schexnaydre.

Donna is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ephie Duplantis Sr. and Stella Bridget Duplantis; maternal grandparents, Raymond Hampson and Evelyn Hampson.

Donna always had a smile that could light up any heart. Donna had an inner joy which was infectious for anyone she met. She will be loved and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.