Donna Lee Ann LeBlanc

Thomas Michael Donovan
August 3, 2023
Curtis Joseph Hue
August 3, 2023

Dona Lee Ann LeBlanc, aged 88, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

A visitation in her honor will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with internment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.


Dona Lee is survived by Laurie and Kenny Hamner and Lynn and Michael Myers and their families along with Don McDaniel.

Dona is preceded in death by her loving parents, Donald Paul and Juliet Daunis LeBlanc and her sister, Sheila LeBlanc.

Dona Lee was a retired teacher with Terrebonne Parish Schools. She taught second grade for 30 years at West Park Elementary.


The family would like to thank her dedicated caregiver, Medgra Bailey for her patience, skill, and professionalism in this time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the LeBlanc family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dona Lee LeBlanc, please visit our flower store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 3, 2023

Warren Charles Jones, Sr.

Read more