Donna Lee Ann LeBlanc

Dona Lee Ann LeBlanc, aged 88, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

A visitation in her honor will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with internment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Dona Lee is survived by Laurie and Kenny Hamner and Lynn and Michael Myers and their families along with Don McDaniel.

Dona is preceded in death by her loving parents, Donald Paul and Juliet Daunis LeBlanc and her sister, Sheila LeBlanc.

Dona Lee was a retired teacher with Terrebonne Parish Schools. She taught second grade for 30 years at West Park Elementary.

The family would like to thank her dedicated caregiver, Medgra Bailey for her patience, skill, and professionalism in this time of need.

