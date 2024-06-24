Donna Marie Naquin, 68, born December 13, 1955 passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She was a native Montegut, Louisiana and resident of Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry J. Naquin Sr.; children, Regina LeBoeuf (Shawn), Jerry J. Naquin Jr. (Ashley), Corey J. Naquin (Jamie), and Dustin Naquin (Katie); sisters, Sandra Rodrigue and Tammy Sevin (Percy); brother, Marty J. Naquin (Linda); eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guillis J. Naquin Sr. and Melva Jane Dupre Naquin; sister, Debbie A. Naquin; and brothers, Guillis J. Naquin Jr., and Kevin P. Naquin Sr.

The thing she loved the most was her family. She treasured every moment she could get to be with them. She was a very high spirited, outspoken, beautiful woman who loved her gospel and Jesus. She loved Christmas time so much, because it is the month she was born, and it brought her so much happiness. She enjoyed cooking, her flowers, and the beautiful rose bed that her husband made for her. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. Her favorite pastime was copying recipes and talking about memories of the past when she was growing up with her family. The bond she has with her sisters was unbreakable and she never missed an evening phone call with her older sister. Her husband, Jerry, will love her forever. She has truly made a mark in all of our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC to help pay for funeral service costs. Donations can be made by calling 985-851-6540, option 1 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Services are pending.

